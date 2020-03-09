Neovasc (NVCN) Releases Update on Reducer and Tiara Products

Neovasc Inc. NVCN recently announced that the company is bullish on its flagship products — Reducer and Tiara — for the treatment of angina at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

For investors’ notice, Neovasc’s Reducer is an effective, percutaneous treatment for refractory angina. The product recently received a CE mark and the company is on track to submit a pre-market approval to the FDA by 2020-end.

Meanwhile, Tara is a transcatheter device designed to treat mitral regurgitation. Neovasc looks forward to obtain a CE Mark for Tiara in Europe.

More on the Update

Per management, the market dynamics for Reducer have been changing favorably, which is expected to ramp up sales for the product. Moreover, Neovasc has established partnerships in Europe and has been making significant progress with respect to the sale of Reducer in Germany. Thus, the company expects to see double-digit growth from Reducer in the quarters ahead.

Additionally, clinical studies on the Tiara I and II are likely to help the device obtain a CE Mark by 2021.

Notably, the company has been investing in the successful commercialization of these devices.

It is encouraging to note that Neovasc currently has a cash of $14.1 million in hand, which is expected to last till August.

Market Prospects

A study by Reports and Data suggests that the global cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach a worth of $69.08 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Hence, the latest development has been a well-timed one for Neovasc.

However, the company faces stringent competition from other MedTech bigwigs which specialize in cardiovascular devices. These include ABIOMED ABMD, Boston Scientific BSX and Abbott Laboratories ABT.

ABIOMED’s Impella, Boston Scientific’s Accolade and Abbott’s Amplazter deserve a mention in this regard.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.