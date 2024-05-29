News & Insights

Neovacs Reports Breakthrough in mRNA Allergy Vaccine

May 29, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

Neovacs SA (FR:ALNEV) has released an update.

Neovacs has announced that their mRNA vaccine has shown higher efficacy in treating allergies compared to their protein vaccine in a preclinical trial with non-human primates. The company’s mRNA technology has prompted them to extend the study for long-term efficacy and prepare for a Phase I/IIa human trial. Neovacs combines R&D and investment activities, focusing on innovative immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases and allergies.

