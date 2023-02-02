NeoTribe Ventures I Cuts Stake in Heliogen Inc - (HLGN)

Fintel reports that NeoTribe Ventures I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.51MM shares of Heliogen Inc - Class A (HLGN). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 24.42MM shares and 13.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 436.52% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heliogen Inc - is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 436.52% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Heliogen Inc - is $113MM, an increase of 692.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.77.

Fund Sentiment

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heliogen Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 12.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HLGN is 0.1979%, an increase of 12.1191%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.45% to 86,579K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Prime Movers Lab holds 23,945,777 shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,938,860 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLGN by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,927,309 shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,055,129 shares, representing an increase of 24.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLGN by 88.58% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 6,504,809 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,166,818 shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLGN by 47.87% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,800,000 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,800,000 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heliogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996.

