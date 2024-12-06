NeoTerrex Partners with Integral for Market Liquidity

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc (TSE:NTX) has released an update.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. has entered into a market making agreement with Integral Wealth Securities Limited to ensure active trading of its stocks, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The agreement, effective from December 9, 2024, aims to enhance liquidity and orderly trading of NeoTerrex’s securities.

