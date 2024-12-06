NeoTerrex Partners with Integral for Market Liquidity

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc (TSE:NTX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. has entered into a market making agreement with Integral Wealth Securities Limited to ensure active trading of its stocks, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The agreement, effective from December 9, 2024, aims to enhance liquidity and orderly trading of NeoTerrex’s securities.
For further insights into TSE:NTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.