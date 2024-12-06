NeoTerrex Minerals Unveils High Zirconium and Tantalum Finds

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc (TSE:NTX) has released an update.
NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. has announced significant findings from its Galactic project in eastern Quebec, revealing high concentrations of zirconium and tantalum, crucial for the nuclear energy industry. These results highlight the potential of the area as a rich source of critical minerals for diverse sectors including military and green energy.
