NeoTerrex Minerals Launches Drilling in Quebec

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc (TSE:NTX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. has initiated a 1,500-meter drilling program at its Valour project in Quebec, targeting key geological features for potential copper mineralization. The company is committed to an efficient exploration process while engaging with the local community and maintaining high environmental standards.

For further insights into TSE:NTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.