NeoTerrex Exciting Rare Earth Discovery in Quebec

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. has announced the successful completion of its extensive maiden drill program at the Mount Discovery property in Quebec, revealing promising signs of rare earth mineralization, including high thorium readings throughout the 16 drill holes. Preliminary geological assessments suggest the presence of an intrusive pegmatitic syenite near the drilled areas, potentially the source of the mineralization. The company is set to proceed with detailed core logging and sample assays, while highlighting the site’s robust infrastructure and strategic importance in diversifying the global rare earth supply chain.

