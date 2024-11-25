Neotech Metals Reports High-Grade Finds at TREO Project

Caravan Energy Corp. (TSE:NTMC) has released an update.
Neotech Metals Corp. has announced promising assay results from its TREO Project in British Columbia, revealing high-grade mineralization of up to 28.97% TREO and 2.91% Nb2O5. The company plans to expand its exploration efforts with off-season modeling and further reconnaissance work to define drill targets and enhance their understanding of the region.
