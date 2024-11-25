News & Insights

Stocks

Neotech Metals Reports High-Grade Finds at TREO Project

November 25, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caravan Energy Corp. (TSE:NTMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neotech Metals Corp. has announced promising assay results from its TREO Project in British Columbia, revealing high-grade mineralization of up to 28.97% TREO and 2.91% Nb2O5. The company plans to expand its exploration efforts with off-season modeling and further reconnaissance work to define drill targets and enhance their understanding of the region.

For further insights into TSE:NTMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.