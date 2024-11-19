News & Insights

Neotech Metals Completes Drilling at Hecla-Kilmer

November 19, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Caravan Energy Corp. (TSE:NTMC) has released an update.

Neotech Metals Corp. has successfully completed its inaugural drilling program at the Hecla-Kilmer project, conducting nearly 5,000 meters of drilling to explore rare earth elements and niobium deposits. The company remains optimistic about the results, which are expected to be assessed soon, marking a significant development for investors interested in rare earth mining.

