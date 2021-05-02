NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

One of the biggest stories of last week was how NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) shares plunged 21% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$9.36. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$61m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 10.0% smaller than expected, with NeoPhotonics losing US$0.21 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:NPTN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eleven analysts covering NeoPhotonics, is for revenues of US$290.0m in 2021, which would reflect a definite 13% reduction in NeoPhotonics' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 24% to US$0.53 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$292.5m and losses of US$0.50 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$14.20, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic NeoPhotonics analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await NeoPhotonics shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 17% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.07% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.4% per year. It's pretty clear that NeoPhotonics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that NeoPhotonics' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$14.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for NeoPhotonics going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that NeoPhotonics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.