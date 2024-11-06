News & Insights

Neonode reports Q3 EPS (7c) vs. (7c) last year

November 06, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Reports Q3 continuing operations revenue 800,000, down 0,2% from last year. “Our revenues from the continuing licensing business decreased in the Q3 compared to the same quarter last year. However, non-recurring engineering revenues related to our new lines of business increased and were mainly attributable to the driver monitoring system project with the original equipment manufacturer of commercial vehicles customer that we announced at the end of last year. Licensing revenues from legacy customers within printer and passenger car touch applications decreased compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to lower demand for their products. Cash used by operations decreased in the Q3 compared to the same quarter last year, as we discontinued component purchases after phasing out TSM manufacturing,” said Fredrik Nihlen, Neonode’s (NEON) interim President and CEO and CFO.

Stocks mentioned

NEON

