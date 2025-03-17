NEONODE Earnings Preview: Recent $NEON Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEONODE ($NEON) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $980,220 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
NEONODE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of NEONODE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 137,671 shares (+654.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,133,032
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 76,438 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,084
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 26,982 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,061
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 25,123 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $228,619
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 22,604 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,030
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 22,130 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,129
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 21,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,439
