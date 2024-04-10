News & Insights

Neonode CEO Urban Forssell To Resign; CFO Fredrik Nihlen To Be Interim CEO

April 10, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Electronic components manufacturer, Neonode Inc. (NEON), Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Urban Forssell will step down from the position, effective immediately.

The company said that Forssell will serve the company as a strategic advisor till the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Nihlen will take up the role of interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed, the company added.

Currently, Neonode's stock is falling 1.40 percent, to $1.41 on the Nasdaq.

