NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Secures Board Approval for Strategic $50 Million Investment with Quazar Investment

NeOnc Technologies approved a $50 million investment to expand in the MENA region and advance cancer treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced a significant step towards finalizing its strategic investment deal with Quazar Investment, receiving formal approval from its Board of Directors for a $50 million equity investment aimed at expanding operations in the MENA region. The Board’s unanimous decision, made on June 30, 2025, is the first of five key milestones needed to complete the transaction. Quazar's investment, at a price of $25 per share, will allocate 70% of funds to acquiring NeOnc stock and 30% to launching clinical trials and infrastructure development in the UAE and broader MENA region. NeOnc must meet remaining conditions within 120 days to finalize the agreement, which includes establishing local entities and completing legal agreements. NeOnc is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on developing therapies for brain and central nervous system cancers, with its drug candidates, NEO100 and NEO212, currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials.

Potential Positives

NeOnc's Board of Directors unanimously approved a strategic partnership with Quazar Investment, indicating solid internal support for growth initiatives.

The partnership aims for a $50 million investment, which includes funding for clinical trials and infrastructure development in the MENA region, enhancing the company's market presence.

NeOnc's proprietary therapies, NEO100 and NEO212, are advancing in Phase II clinical trials under FDA Fast-Track and IND status, demonstrating progress in drug development.

Potential Negatives

The transaction with Quazar Investment remains subject to the completion of several conditions, which could pose a risk to finalizing the agreement.

The press release emphasizes that the approval is only the first of five milestones, indicating that the process may be prolonged and uncertain.

There is reliance on external capital formation, which introduces potential financial instability if the expected investment does not materialize.

FAQ

What is the recent milestone achieved by NeOnc Technologies?

NeOnc Technologies achieved formal Board approval for a $50 million equity investment and MENA region expansion with Quazar Investment.

What is the purpose of NeOnc's partnership with Quazar Investment?

The partnership aims to establish a strong presence in the MENA region and accelerate clinical development of NeOnc's core assets.

What will the $50 million investment be used for?

Seventy percent will be for acquiring NeOnc common stock, and thirty percent for launching clinical trials and building infrastructure in the MENA region.

What are the remaining conditions for closing the transaction?

NeOnc must satisfy legal formation, execute a Sub-License Agreement, finalize offering documents, and approve a comprehensive business plan within 120 days.

What are NEO100 and NEO212?

NEO100 and NEO212 are NeOnc's therapeutics in Phase II clinical trials aimed at treating brain and central nervous system cancers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NTHI Insider Trading Activity

$NTHI insiders have traded $NTHI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIR F HESHMATPOUR (President) has made 7 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $121,299 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS C CHEN (CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 5,868 shares for an estimated $42,802 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JIM DELSHAD has made 3 purchases buying 5,100 shares for an estimated $37,258 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEITHLY GARNETT (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $6,527 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



CALABASAS, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing transformative treatments for brain and central nervous system cancers, today announced it has achieved a key milestone toward closing its previously announced strategic transaction with Quazar Investment: formal approval from NeOnc’s Board of Directors.





On June 30, 2025, NeOnc’s Board unanimously approved the company’s participation in the contemplated $50 million equity investment and MENA region expansion under a non-binding term sheet with Quazar. This Board approval marks the first of five required milestones in the transaction closing process.





“We are excited to report tangible progress in advancing our strategic partnership with Quazar Investment,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman & President of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. “The Board’s full support validates our shared vision for establishing a strong operational presence in the MENA region and accelerating clinical development of our core assets.”





Under the non-binding term sheet, Quazar intends to lead a capital formation round of up to $50 million, priced at $25 per share. The proposed structure allocates 70% of proceeds to the acquisition of NeOnc common stock, with 30% earmarked for launching clinical trials and building infrastructure across the UAE and broader MENA region.





To complete the transaction, NeOnc must satisfy the remaining conditions within 120 days, including:







Legal formation of NuroMENA and NuroCure in Abu Dhabi.





Execution and transfer of a Sub-License Agreement from NeOnc to NuroCure, covering NEO100 and NEO212, pursuant to NeOnc’s license from USC Stevens Center for Innovation.





Finalization of offering documents, including subscription agreements and a shareholder agreement.





Approval of a comprehensive two-year business plan and budget, outlining operational and clinical milestones.







The closing remains subject to these conditions and the successful completion of the capital formation process.







ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.











NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.





For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit



neonc.com



.





Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements





This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.





Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding whether a definitive agreement will be reached with Quazar. These statements reflect our current expectations based on information available at this time, but future events may differ materially from those anticipated.





The “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report or in our subsequent filings, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the failure to finalize the agreement with Quazar, modifications to its terms, or alternative uses of proceeds.





We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.





“NEO100” and NEO “212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.





Company Contact:







info@neonc.com







Investor Contact:





James Carbonara





Hayden IR





(646)-755-7412







James@haydenir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.