NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Forms New UAE-Based Investment Platform NuroMENA for Clinical Trials in MENA Region

NeOnc Technologies partners with Quazar Investment to establish NuroMENA, targeting clinical trials in the MENA region for brain cancer treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has announced a partnership with Quazar Investment to establish a UAE-based clinical and investment platform focusing on brain and central nervous system cancers in the MENA region. This initiative involves the creation of NuroMENA Holdings Ltd, which will oversee clinical trials for NeOnc's drug candidates, NEO100 and NEO212, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. A non-binding term sheet indicates a planned $50 million equity investment, with detailed financial allocations for stock acquisition and clinical trial expenditures. This marks NeOnc's first international expansion and is seen as an opportunity to advance their lifesaving treatments while leveraging the UAE's clinical infrastructure. The partnership is contingent on fulfilling certain conditions within 120 days, including finalizing a sub-license agreement for the treatment candidates and securing necessary approvals.

Potential Positives

Formation of NuroMENA Holdings Ltd to oversee clinical efforts in the UAE and MENA region, marking NeOnc's first international expansion.

Potential $50 million equity investment by Quazar Investment to fund clinical trials and infrastructure development, strengthening NeOnc's financial position.

Partnership with Quazar, a respected institutional partner in the UAE, enhancing regional credibility and support for NeOnc's mission.

Clinical trials for promising drug candidates NEO100 and NEO212 targeted at aggressive brain cancers, which aim to address significant unmet medical needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release announces a non-binding term sheet, indicating that the agreement with Quazar Investment is not yet finalized, which may raise concerns about the reliability and stability of the investment.

The $50 million investment is contingent upon NeOnc meeting specific conditions within 120 days, creating uncertainty around the company's ability to fulfill these requirements.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, implying that the company's future plans and projections may not materialize as intended.

FAQ

What is the significance of NeOnc's partnership with Quazar Investment?

The partnership aims to increase access to transformative brain cancer therapies in the MENA region through the establishment of NuroMENA Holdings Ltd.

What drugs will NuroCure manage clinical trials for?

NuroCure will oversee trials for NEO100 and NEO212, targeting aggressive brain cancers like glioblastoma multiforme and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

How much investment is outlined in the term sheet?

The term sheet contemplates a $50 million equity investment to support clinical trials and regulatory filings in the UAE and MENA region.

What are the expected uses for the investment proceeds?

Seventy percent will acquire NeOnc common stock, while thirty percent will fund clinical trials and infrastructure development in the region.

What conditions must NeOnc satisfy for the investment to proceed?

NeOnc must finalize legal agreements, board approvals, and a comprehensive two-year business plan within 120 days of execution.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NTHI Insider Trading Activity

$NTHI insiders have traded $NTHI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIR F HESHMATPOUR (President) has made 7 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $121,299 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS C CHEN (CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 5,868 shares for an estimated $42,802 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JIM DELSHAD has made 3 purchases buying 5,100 shares for an estimated $37,258 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEITHLY GARNETT (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $6,527 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



CALABASAS, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing transformative treatments for brain and central nervous system cancers, today announced it has signed a non-binding term sheet with Quazar Investment to form a new UAE-based investment and clinical platform focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.





The non-binding term sheet outlines the formation of NuroMENA Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned holding company of NeOnc, which will oversee the incorporation of NuroCure, an Abu Dhabi onshore operating subsidiary. NuroCure will be responsible for initiating and managing clinical trials for NeOnc’s late-stage drug candidates, NEO100-01 NEO100-02 NEO100-03 pediatric drug and NEO212, across the UAE and the wider GCC and MENA region.





The partnership leverages the UAE's clinical trial infrastructure through Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which conducts trials under US FDA protocols. NeOnc's Scientific Advisory Board includes Dr. David Peereboom, Head of Neuro-Oncology at Cleveland Clinic, positioning the company for seamless implementation of its UAE clinical programs.





The non-binding term sheet contemplates a $50 million equity investment, subject to execution of definitive documentation expected by July 10, 2025. The investment is contingent upon NeOnc Technologies satisfying certain conditions within 120 days of execution.





Highlights from the Non-Binding Term Sheet include:







Strategic Capital Raise: Quazar will control and lead a capital formation round of up to $50 million, priced at $25 per share.



Strategic Capital Raise: Quazar will control and lead a capital formation round of up to $50 million, priced at $25 per share.



Use of Proceeds:









70% of the funds will be used to acquire NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) common stock at $25/share, directly from NEONC.





30% will be allocated toward launching and scaling clinical trials, regulatory filings, and infrastructure development across the UAE and MENA region, through NuroCure, the Abu Dhabi-based operating company.







Use of Proceeds:





Contingency and Conditions Precedent:





The transaction closing is subject to completion of the following deliverables by NeOnc Technologies within 120 days of execution:







Formal approval by the NeOnc Technologies Board of Directors, which was completed on June 30, 2025.





Legal formation of NuroMENA and NuroCure in Abu Dhabi.





Execution and transfer of a Sub-License Agreement from NeOnc to NuroCure, covering NEO100 and NEO212, pursuant to NeOnc’s license from USC Stevens Center for Innovation.





Finalization of offering documents, including subscription agreements and a shareholder agreement.





Approval of a comprehensive two-year business plan and budget, outlining operational and clinical milestones.











Further to the term sheet, NeOnc Technologies and NuroCure will execute an exclusive Sub-License Agreement covering the UAE and the wider GCC and MENA region with respect to NEO100 and NEO212, such sub-license to be made pursuant to NeOnc’s existing exclusive license from USC Stevens Center for Innovation. The term sheet also outlines the parameters of a capital formation strategy for NuroMENA which if executed would help fund the clinical efforts of each of NeOnc Technologies and NuroCure.





The transactions contemplated by the term sheet are subject to a variety of conditions, including, but not limited to, approval of final documentation.





This partnership marks the first international expansion of NeOnc’s clinical programs. Further to the term sheet and referenced sub-license, NuroCure will initiate clinical trials in the UAE for NEO100, a promising candidate for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), and NEO212, a therapy targeting glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). These are among the most aggressive and underserved brain cancers in both adult and pediatric populations.





Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman & President of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., stated:





“We believe this partnership should allow us to bring our lifesaving work into the heart of the MENA region. With Quazar’s strategic support and our shared commitment to transformative brain cancer therapies, we are building a model that combines global innovation with regional precision.





Quazar Investment, a $3.3 billion USD family office and holdings platform, is one of the most respected institutional partners in the UAE, with 99% of its partnerships and business conducted in collaboration with UAE Government entities. Their endorsement and participation underscore the regional confidence in our mission and the powerful long-term value we aim to deliver for patients and shareholders alike.





As the next step, we will focus on finalizing the negotiations we have started with the USC Stevens Center for Innovation to sub-license NeOnc’s robust therapeutic platform and intellectual property—which includes over 177 patents worldwide—to NuroCure, our newly formed operational arm in the region.”





ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.









NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.





For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit



neonc.com



.





Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements





This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.





Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding whether a definitive agreement will be reached with Quazar, the terms of that agreement, and the anticipated use of proceeds—all of which may change as negotiations continue. These statements reflect our current expectations based on information available at this time, but future events may differ materially from those anticipated.





The “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report or in our subsequent filings, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the failure to finalize the agreement with Quazar, modifications to its terms, or alternative uses of proceeds.





We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.





“NEO100” and NEO “212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.





Company Contact:







info@neonc.com







Investor Contact:





James Carbonara





Hayden IR





(646)-755-7412







James@haydenir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.