NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Appoints Dr. Steven L. Giannotta to Board of Directors

NeOnc Technologies appoints Dr. Steven L. Giannotta to its Board, enhancing expertise in cerebrovascular disease and innovative therapies.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company set to be listed on NASDAQ under NTHI, has appointed Dr. Steven L. Giannotta to its Board of Directors. Dr. Giannotta is a highly regarded neurosurgeon with over 40 years of experience in cerebrovascular and cranial base surgery, recognized for his contributions to cerebral blood flow research and innovative surgical techniques. NeOnc's CEO, Dr. Thomas Chen, emphasized the value of Dr. Giannotta's expertise in enhancing patient care and advancing the company's mission. Dr. Giannotta has performed over 1,000 intracranial aneurysm surgeries and is known for pioneering clinical approaches to cerebrovascular diseases. NeOnc focuses on developing therapeutics for central nervous system issues, with its NEO™ drug development platform currently in clinical trials for conditions like malignant gliomas.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Steven L. Giannotta to its Board of Directors, bringing over four decades of expertise in neurosurgery and cerebrovascular diseases, which enhances the company's leadership and credibility in the medical field.

Dr. Giannotta's experience includes pioneering "hyperdynamic therapy" to combat cerebral vasospasm, indicating that his insights could lead to innovative advancements in NeOnc's therapeutic approaches.

The company is advancing its NEO™ drug development platform, with therapeutics like NEO100™ and NEO212™ in Phase II clinical trials under FDA Fast-Track status, highlighting the potential for significant progress and recognition in the biotechnology sector.

NeOnc's exclusive license of a broad patent portfolio from the University of Southern California provides them with a strong legal framework to protect and commercialize their innovative solutions in both oncological and neurological conditions, enhancing their competitive position.

Who is Dr. Steven L. Giannotta?

Dr. Steven L. Giannotta is a renowned neurosurgeon and former Chair of Neurological Surgery at USC, with expertise in cerebrovascular surgery.

What role has Dr. Giannotta taken at NeOnc Technologies?

Dr. Giannotta has been appointed to the Board of Directors at NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

What is NeOnc Technologies focused on?

NeOnc Technologies is focused on developing therapies for central nervous system conditions, specifically addressing challenges related to the blood-brain barrier.

What clinical trials are NeOnc's therapeutics currently in?

NeOnc's therapeutics NEO100™ and NEO212™ are in Phase II human clinical trials.

What is the significance of Dr. Giannotta’s appointment?

Dr. Giannotta's appointment brings invaluable expertise in neurological surgery, enhancing NeOnc's mission to deliver innovative patient care solutions.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol: NTHI)



, a clinical-stage medical biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Steven L. Giannotta, a distinguished neurosurgeon and former Chair of Neurological Surgery at the University of Southern California (USC), to its Board of Directors. Dr. Giannotta brings over four decades of expertise in cerebrovascular and cranial base surgery, with contributions to cerebral blood flow research, ischemia prevention, and innovative surgical techniques.





“Steven’s extensive background in neurological surgery, especially his leadership in advancing both research and surgical techniques for cerebrovascular diseases, will be invaluable to our Company,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, CEO of NeOnc. “We look forward to having his expertise and visionary perspective shape our progress as we continue to advance our mission of pursuing innovative solutions that enhance patient care, bring hope, and extend lives."





Dr. Giannotta joined the USC Department of Neurosurgery in 1980, and has since become internationally recognized for his groundbreaking work in cerebrovascular disease, including pioneering "hyperdynamic therapy" as a clinical approach to combat cerebral vasospasm. His research interests encompass cerebral blood flow, ischemia, and the impact of ethnic differences on cerebrovascular disorders. Dr. Giannotta's clinical achievements include performing over 1,000 intracranial aneurysm surgeries and developing a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to complex cerebrovascular conditions.





"I am thrilled to be a part of NeOnc's Board of Directors,” said Dr. Giannotta. "I have spent my entire professional career on development of dynamic therapies, and believe NeOnc is on the right path with the same mission.”





"Dr. Giannotta’s dedication to improving patient outcomes and pioneering innovative approaches aligns seamlessly with our core values,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman of NeOnc. “We believe his wealth of experience in managing complex cerebrovascular conditions will greatly enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions in neurosurgical care."





Dr. Giannotta earned his medical degree, and completed his residency, at the University of Michigan. He remains deeply engaged with several national and international neurosurgical committees, furthering both clinical advancements and educational initiatives in his field.







ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.







NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status.





The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.





For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit



neonctech.com



.







Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding our expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





“NEO100” is a registered trademark of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.







