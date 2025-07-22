NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Advances Strategic Partnership with Quazar Investment Through Key Sub-License Agreement in UAE and MENA Region

NeOnc Technologies announces a Sub-License Agreement with NuroCure, advancing its strategic partnership with Quazar Investment for cancer treatment expansion.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has announced a significant step in finalizing its strategic transaction with Quazar Investment by executing a Sub-License Agreement for its therapies, NEO100 and NEO212, to its Abu Dhabi subsidiary, NuroCure. This agreement covers the UAE and the MENA region and is part of a broader plan involving a potential $50 million equity investment to enhance operations in the region. NeOnc's Executive Chairman noted that this agreement is crucial for attracting institutional investment and aligning with their market strategy. The company must meet additional conditions within 120 days to complete the transaction, including legal formations and approval of a business plan. NeOnc focuses on developing treatments for brain and central nervous system cancers and has therapies currently in Phase II trials.

Potential Positives

NeOnc Technologies has executed a Sub-License Agreement for crucial therapeutics, NEO100 and NEO212, indicating progress in its strategic transaction with Quazar Investment and enhancing its operational footprint in the UAE and MENA region.

The company’s potential $50 million equity investment partnership with Quazar, designed to support the development of clinical trials, could significantly bolster NeOnc's financial capacity and market presence.

Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is expected to attract institutional capital and improve market liquidity, enhancing NeOnc’s credibility as it transitions toward becoming a global brain cancer treatment platform.

NEO100 and NEO212 are advancing in clinical trials under FDA Fast-Track and IND status, underscoring their promise in addressing challenging central nervous system cancers and the company’s commitment to innovation in oncology.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that the closing of the strategic transaction with Quazar is still contingent on meeting several remaining conditions, which introduces uncertainty about the transaction's completion.

The mention of a non-binding term sheet raises concerns about the lack of a finalized agreement, potentially leading to future complications in securing the intended investment.

NeOnc must satisfy all conditions within a tight timeframe of 120 days, which may place significant pressure on the company and increase operational risks.

FAQ

What is NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. known for?

NeOnc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treatments for brain and central nervous system cancers.

What recent milestone has NeOnc achieved?

NeOnc executed a Sub-License Agreement for its therapies NEO100 and NEO212, advancing its strategic transaction with Quazar Investment.

What is the purpose of the strategic transaction with Quazar?

The strategic transaction aims to secure a $50 million equity investment for MENA region expansion and clinical trials.

What are NEO100 and NEO212?

NEO100 and NEO212 are proprietary chemotherapy agents developed by NeOnc, currently in Phase II clinical trials.

What conditions must NeOnc satisfy to complete the transaction?

NeOnc must finalize legal formations, business plans, and offering documents within 120 days to complete the transaction.

$NTHI insiders have traded $NTHI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIR F HESHMATPOUR (President) has made 7 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $121,299 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS C CHEN (CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 5,868 shares for an estimated $42,802 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JIM DELSHAD has made 3 purchases buying 5,100 shares for an estimated $37,258 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEITHLY GARNETT (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $6,527 and 0 sales.

Full Release



CALABASAS, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (



NTHI



), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing transformative treatments for brain and central nervous system cancers, today announced it has achieved a key milestone toward closing its previously announced strategic transaction with Quazar Investment: execution and transfer of a Sub-License Agreement from NeOnc to its Abu Dhabi onshore operating subsidiary, NuroCure. The Sub-License covers the UAE and the wider GCC and MENA region with respect to NEO100 and NEO212, pursuant to NeOnc’s license from USC Stevens Center for Innovation.





On July 8, 2025, NeOnc announced a non-binding term sheet to participate in the contemplated $50 million equity investment and MENA region expansion with Quazar. This licensing agreement marks the second of five required conditions in the transaction closing process.





“We’ve strategically aligned the timing of our Russell Microcap Index inclusion with the Quazar partnership to attract institutional capital, drive passive fund flows, and enhance market liquidity,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman & President of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.





“It’s a clear stamp of credibility and a core pillar of our broader capital markets strategy. Completing the Sub-License Agreement is a critical milestone that brings us one step closer to unlocking the full potential of our $50 million partnership at $25 dollars per share with Quazar delivering long-term value to our shareholders and advancing life-saving therapies for patients across the MENA region.”





“It feels like NeOnc is undergoing a major transformation from a clinical-stage biotech to a global brain cancer platform,” added Dr. Ishwar Puri, Senior Vice President, Research & Innovation, University of Southern California.





Under the non-binding term sheet, Quazar intends to lead a capital formation round of up to $50 million, priced at $25 per share. The proposed structure allocates 70% of proceeds to the acquisition of NeOnc common stock, with 30% earmarked for launching clinical trials and building infrastructure across the UAE and broader MENA region.









To complete the transaction, NeOnc must satisfy the remaining conditions within 120 days, including:







Legal formation of NuroMENA and NuroCure in Abu Dhabi.





Finalization of offering documents, including subscription agreements and a shareholder agreement.





Approval of a comprehensive two-year business plan and budget, outlining operational and clinical milestones.















The closing remains subject to these conditions and the successful completion of the capital formation process.





ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.





NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions. For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit



neonc.com



.





Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements





This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.





Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding whether a definitive agreement will be reached with Quazar. These statements reflect our current expectations based on information available at this time, but future events may differ materially from those anticipated.





The “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report or in our subsequent filings, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the failure to finalize the agreement with Quazar, modifications to its terms, or alternative uses of proceeds.





We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.





“NEO100” and NEO “212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.









Company Contact:









info@neonc.com









Investor Contact:





James Carbonara





Hayden IR





(646)-755-7412









James@haydenir.com







