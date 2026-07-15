NeOnc Receives FDA Written Feedback On NEO212 Development And Capsule-to-Tablet Transition

(RTTNews) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) announced that it has received written feedback from the U.S FDA regarding the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) program for NEO212.

FDA Feedback Ahead of Key Meeting

NEO212, is a novel temozolomide-perillyl alcohol conjugate. The feedback was provided ahead of a scheduled End-of-Phase 1 meeting, which the company subsequently cancelled after determining the written responses were sufficiently clear.

CMC Development Pathway

FDA stated that NeOnc's proposed approach to CMC development appears reasonable, while noting that additional comparative assessments that may be required if manufacturing processes or physical characteristics change. The agency confirmed that the drug-product development plan may proceed in parallel with late-stage clinical programs, supported by appropriate data.

Capsule-to-Tablet Transition Requirements

FDA also indicated that a taged stability program followed by registration stability studies, is an accepted approach. Importantly, the transition from the current capsule formulation to a tablet formulation should be supported by an in vivo relative bioavailability study. Before representative tablet material can be used in confirmatory clinical phase, FDA outlined requirements including finalization of the tablet formulation and manufacturing process, production of atleast one GMP batch, establishment of in-process controls, solid-state and particle-size characterization, and development of an appropriate dissolution method.

Next Steps for NEO212

NeOnc is incorporating this feedback into its NEO212 development plan and is evaluating study design, manufacturing activities, timelines, and costs. The company expects to provide an update plan once this assessment is complete.

NTHI has traded between $3.60 and $12.99 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $3.81, up 3.76%.

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