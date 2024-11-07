News & Insights

Neometals Share Transfer Highlights Strategic Holdings

November 07, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd, a sustainable process technology developer, reported an off-market transfer of 121,567 shares by a party closely associated with Executive Director Jenny Purdie, maintaining her stake at 693,141 shares. This transaction reflects ongoing strategic shareholding management within the company, potentially influencing investor perceptions in the stock market.

