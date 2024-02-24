Neometals (RRSSF) Price Target Increased by 16.49% to 1.66

The average one-year price target for Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF) has been revised to 1.66 / share. This is an increase of 16.49% from the prior estimate of 1.43 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.27 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,560.36% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neometals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRSSF is 0.01%, a decrease of 63.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.23% to 17,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,279K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,423K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRSSF by 55.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,747K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,798K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,640K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 921K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRSSF by 59.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.