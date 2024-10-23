Neometals Ltd Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Activities

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd experienced a net cash outflow of $2,001,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, primarily due to significant investments in exploration and joint ventures. Despite this, the company successfully raised $4,488,000 through equity securities, offsetting operational and investment costs. Investors in the financial markets may find Neometals’ strategic investments and financing activities indicative of its growth ambitions.

