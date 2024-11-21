Neometals Ltd Focuses on Recycling Amid Market Challenges

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.
Neometals Ltd is navigating a challenging period with declining share prices due to falling lithium and vanadium commodity prices. Despite these setbacks, the company is focusing on its battery recycling ventures in Germany and exploring new opportunities, including potential gold resource exploration. Neometals aims to deliver shareholder value by leveraging sustainable technologies and streamlining its operations.
