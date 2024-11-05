Neometals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Shares

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd has announced the quotation of over 34 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, effective November 6, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, likely to stir interest among investors eyeing this innovative company. The strategic increase in securities could signal growth opportunities and potential market impact for Neometals.

