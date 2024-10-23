News & Insights

Neometals Ltd Advances in Battery Recycling and Materials Recovery

October 23, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd is making strides in sustainable processing with its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling venture through Primobius GmbH, which is working on a facility for Mercedes-Benz in Germany. The company is also advancing its lithium chemicals technology and vanadium recovery projects, securing funding and progressing towards commercial production. With a solid cash position and no debt, Neometals is well-positioned in the critical materials recycling market.

