Neometals Eyes Sustainable Metal Recovery Venture

May 26, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd is exploring the acquisition of an 80% stake in a US company specializing in the recovery of precious metals from industrial waste, with the option to purchase valued around US$10 million. The deal aligns with Neometals’ strategy to enhance its portfolio by venturing into sustainable precious metals production and waste recovery technology. With a pilot plant already operational in Colorado, Neometals is conducting due diligence and technical evaluations to confirm the viability and potential for short-term cash flow from the project.

