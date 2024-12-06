News & Insights

Neometals’ Director Increases Stake with New Rights

December 06, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd has announced a change in director’s interest, with Christopher John Reed acquiring 2,984,582 Performance Rights 2027 as part of his employment agreement. These performance rights, granted without cash consideration, reflect strategic moves that may influence the company’s future value. Investors might find this development significant as it could hint at Neometals’ growth plans.

Stocks mentioned

NMTAF

