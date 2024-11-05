Neometals Director Alters Shareholding via Off-Market Trade

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd has reported a change in director Jennifer Purdie’s securities interests, as she transferred 121,567 shares worth $11,819.46 to her superannuation fund following the vesting of performance rights. This off-market trade leaves her with 693,141 ordinary fully paid securities, highlighting her strategic financial planning and investment within the company.

