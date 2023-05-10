Neometals (ASX:NMT) Price Target Decreased by 98.14% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for Neometals (ASX:NMT) has been revised to 2.02 / share. This is an decrease of 98.14% from the prior estimate of 108.08 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.79 to a high of 2.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 227.68% from the latest reported closing price of 0.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neometals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMT is 0.02%, a decrease of 21.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 24,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,423K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,747K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 37.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,429K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 28.42% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,981K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 28.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,798K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.