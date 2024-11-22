News & Insights

Neometals’ AGM Results and Strategic Focus on Sustainability

November 22, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd recently held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were successfully carried, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of share placements. This highlights the company’s strategic focus on sustainable material supply chains, particularly through its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery materials projects. Investors can look forward to Neometals’ continued efforts in reducing environmental impact while capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the circular economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

