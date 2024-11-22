Neometals’ AGM Results and Strategic Focus on Sustainability

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd recently held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were successfully carried, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of share placements. This highlights the company’s strategic focus on sustainable material supply chains, particularly through its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery materials projects. Investors can look forward to Neometals’ continued efforts in reducing environmental impact while capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the circular economy.

