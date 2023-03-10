Neoleukin (NLTX) Up 36% on Initiating Another Restructuring Plan

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX were up 35.8% on Mar 9 after management announced that it has entered into an engagement with SVB Securities for assistance in reviewing strategic alternatives.

These strategic alternatives include a potential sale, merger, divestiture of assets, licensing or other strategic transaction. Management will provide an update to investors on these alternatives once the company enters into a definitive agreement/arrangement or when disclosure is necessary.

Alongside the above alternatives, Neoleukin’s board of directors approved a restructuring plan to preserve cash by reducing its existing workforce by nearly 70%. This reduction is expected to be completed by the end of first-half 2023. The CEO Jonathan Drachman will also be stepping down after a short transition.

Shares of Neoleukin have risen 41.5% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 5.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This is the second time Neoleukin is undertaking a workforce reduction. Last November, the company undertook a restructuring plan to reduce its workforce by nearly 40%.

The company is undertaking these strategic alternatives after it decided to discontinue the development of the lead pipeline candidate, NL-201, for strategic reasons in the last year. The decision to discontinue development was based on preliminary monotherapy data from a phase I study on NL-201, which did not demonstrate significant immunogenicity even after multiple cycles of therapy.

An IL-2/IL-5 agonist, NL-201, was Neoleukin’s first de novo protein evaluated in clinical studies.

Initially, management had concluded that it would be beneficial to dedicate its resources to developing next-generation de novo protein therapeutics. However, given the time and investment required to develop new candidates, management believes that pursuing other strategic options is more viable at this point.

