Neoleukin (NLTX) Stops Development of Lead Drug, Stock Down

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX lost 19.9% on Nov 15 after management announced that it has decided to discontinue the development of the lead pipeline candidate, NL-201, for strategic reasons. The share price most likely fell as Neoleukin now has no other pipeline candidate in active clinical development.

An IL-2/IL-5 agonist, NL-201, was Neoleukin’s first de novo protein evaluated in clinical studies. The decision to discontinue development was based on preliminary monotherapy data from a phase I study on NL-201, which did not demonstrate significant immunogenicity even after multiple cycles of therapy.

Using its findings from the NL-201 study, management concluded that it would be beneficial to dedicate its resources to developing next-generation de novo protein therapeutics instead of utilizing the same on NL-201.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics have plunged 91.2% in the year compared with the industry’s 19.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Following its decision to discontinue developing NL-201, Neoleukin’s board of directors approved a restructuring plan to reduce its existing workforce by nearly 40%. This reduction in the workforce and the discontinuation development of NL-201 will result in cost savings. These savings will help management extend Neoleukin’s current cash runway into second-half 2025.

Management also discontinued plans for all future clinical studies evaluating NL-201, including a phase I study in hematological malignancies. Earlier this May, the company initiated a combination arm in the ongoing phase I study. This combination arm evaluated the safety and efficacy of NL-201 plus Merck’s PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor Keytruda in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

Alongside the discontinuation decision, the company also announced its earnings results for third-quarter 2023. Neoleukin posted an earnings loss of 24 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 32 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 28 cents. The company did not record any revenues during the quarter.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. price | Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

