Markets
NLTX

Neoleukin Gets FDA Clinical Hold Letter Related To IND Of NL-201 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) has received a clinical hold letter from the FDA related to the company's investigational new drug application to begin a phase 1 clinical program of its immunotherapeutic candidate, NL-201. The FDA has informed Neoleukin that it needs to develop a new assay. The FDA also had additional requests not related to the clinical hold to be addressed by amendment of the IND.

"We believe that we will be able to develop the requested assay and respond within the next several months," said Jonathan Drachman, CEO of Neoleukin.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics were down nearly 20% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular