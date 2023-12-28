News & Insights

Markets
NEO

NeoGenomics Stock Plunges After Patent Infringement Ruling In Favor Of Natera

December 28, 2023 — 10:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of oncology testing services company, NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) stock tumbled 16.49% after Natera won preliminary Injunction in patent infringement suit against NeoGenomics' RaDaR Test.

A district judge has barred NeoGenomics from making, using, or selling RaDaR technology, effective immediately.

NeoGenomics stock tumbled 16.49%, to $17.08 on the volume of 1,408,188 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $8.71 and $21.22 in the last 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.