NeoGenomics Stock Plunges After Patent Infringement Ruling In Favor Of Natera

(RTTNews) - Shares of oncology testing services company, NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) stock tumbled 16.49% after Natera won preliminary Injunction in patent infringement suit against NeoGenomics' RaDaR Test.

A district judge has barred NeoGenomics from making, using, or selling RaDaR technology, effective immediately.

NeoGenomics stock tumbled 16.49%, to $17.08 on the volume of 1,408,188 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $8.71 and $21.22 in the last 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.