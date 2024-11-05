NeoGenomics Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

NeoGenomics Inc. ( (NEO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NeoGenomics Inc. presented to its investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, offering a comprehensive oncology-focused testing menu to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer. The company operates in the healthcare sector, providing vital diagnostic services across the United States and Europe.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, NeoGenomics announced a significant improvement in its financial metrics, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. The company also increased its full-year guidance, reflecting a robust financial outlook.

Key highlights from the third quarter include a 10% increase in consolidated revenue to $168 million, driven primarily by a 14% rise in Clinical Services revenue. Despite a decrease in Advanced Diagnostics revenue due to international site closures, the company managed to significantly boost its adjusted EBITDA by 305% to $13 million. Additionally, the net loss saw a slight reduction from the previous year.

The company’s gross profit showed a notable increase of 20.2%, reaching $74.9 million, with operating expenses rising due to higher compensation and legal fees. NeoGenomics’ strategic focus on high-value tests and reimbursement initiatives is contributing to its growth.

Looking forward, NeoGenomics remains optimistic about its growth potential, as indicated by its revised full-year guidance, projecting consolidated revenue between $655 million and $667 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $37 million and $40 million. The company is focused on executing its strategic priorities to drive sustainable long-term growth.

