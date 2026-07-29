NeoGenomics Q2 Revenue Improves 11%; Lifts FY26 Outlook; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO), a cancer diagnostics company, announced second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026, reflecting 11% revenue growth. In addition, the company raised revenue guidance for the full year 2026.

NeoGenomics specialises in cancer genetics testing and information services and focuses on oncology-focused tests. It operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories and offers testing services to hospitals, academic centres, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of 2026, the firm swung to net income of $2.24 million or $0.02 per share compared to a net loss of $45.09 million or $0.35 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

Consolidated revenue increased 11% to $201.66 million from $181.33 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $145.53 million at quarter end.

Lifted 2026 Guidance Details

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company lifted the revenue guidance and now expects it to be in the range of $802 million and $806 million from the earlier expected range of $797 million and $803 million. The expected range is 10%-11% higher compared with $727 million revenue reported for the full year 2025.

Net loss is expected in the range of $42 million and $34 million compared to the $63 million to $50 million range anticipated earlier. The expected range is 61% to 69% narrower than the $108 million net loss reported in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA is now viewed in the range of $56 million and $58 million compared to $55 million and $57 million reported earlier. This is 29% to 34% higher than $43 million reported in 2025.

CEO Quote and Stock Performance

"Our second quarter results reflect the consistent operating and financial performance investors expect from this team," said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics.

NEO has traded between $4.72 and $16.10 over the last year.

Following the news, NEO shares are surging 15.51% to $15.48 in Wednesday's trading after closing Tuesday's trade at $13.40.

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