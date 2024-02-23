NeoGenomics (NEO) Price Target Increased by 6.33% to 21.79

The average one-year price target for NeoGenomics (NasdaqCM:NEO) has been revised to 21.79 / share. This is an increase of 6.33% from the prior estimate of 20.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from the latest reported closing price of 16.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.16%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 152,726K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 9,644K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,246K shares, representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 31.75% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,616K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,948K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 23.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,383K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,526K shares, representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 39.75% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,349K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,174K shares, representing a decrease of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 65.30% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 4,333K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Neogenomics Background Information

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

