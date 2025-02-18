NEOGENOMICS Earnings Results: $NEO Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEOGENOMICS ($NEO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $172,000,000, missing estimates of $174,913,749 by $-2,913,749.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NEO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NEOGENOMICS Insider Trading Activity
NEOGENOMICS insiders have traded $NEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALICIA C OLIVO (General Counsel) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $79,475
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NEOGENOMICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of NEOGENOMICS stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,385,514 shares (+3440.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,833,270
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,031,608 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,216,218
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 733,084 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,081,224
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 584,502 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,632,592
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 582,434 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,598,512
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 556,816 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,176,327
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 467,026 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,696,588
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NEOGENOMICS Government Contracts
We have seen $5,642,461 of award payments to $NEO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STX SPECIALIZED REFERENCE LABORATORY TESTING: $2,787,350
- FISH TESTING BPA FOR VISN1 VA: $650,000
- OFF-SITE ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY LAB SERVICES VACCHCS: $425,000
- OFF-SITE ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY LAB SERVICES VACCHCS: $371,260
- DIAGNOSTIC REFERENCE LABORATORY TESTING SERVICES: $330,832
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.