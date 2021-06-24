NeoGenomics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NEO

In trading on Thursday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.18, changing hands as high as $46.71 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.21 per share, with $61.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.