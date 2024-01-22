NeoGenomics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NEO

In trading on Monday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.89, changing hands as high as $16.39 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.675 per share, with $21.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.31.

