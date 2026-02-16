NeoGenomics Announces Launch of New Cancer Assay PanTracer Pro

NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO recently announced the availability of its new pan-solid tumor assay, PanTracer Pro, designed to help clinicians navigate increasingly complex molecular testing workflows to make informed decisions for patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. With the launch of PanTracer Pro, the company expands its comprehensive suite of genomic profiling tests, PanTracer Family, which includes PanTracer Tissue, PanTracer LBx and PanTracer Tissue + HRD.

The company has developed PanTracer Pro to address the rising complexity in precision oncology and reduce turnaround time, supporting timely real-world treatment decisions.

Price Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics were up 1.9% on Friday, following the announcement. The company’s shares have surged 82.4% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 21.6% gain. The S&P 500 Index has risen 8.1% over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEO’s revenues have been rising since 2021 and increased 36.6% between 2021 and 2024. The company’s preliminary results for full-year 2025 indicate continued uptrend momentum in sales, which rose 10% year over year to $727 million.

With the increasing adoption of precision oncology and personalized cancer treatments, the launch of PanTracer Pro should support continued top-line growth going forward. Management expects double-digit sales growth to continue in 2026, on the back of its broad oncology test menus, including the latest innovations in therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

More on the News

NeoGenomics’ PanTracer Pro is designed to reduce the growing diagnostic complexity faced by clinicians by streamlining test selection as precision oncology continues to evolve. It combines broad DNA and RNA sequencing across more than 500 cancer-related genes with tumor-specific ancillary testing, supporting therapy selection, identifying potential clinical trial options and facilitating personalized treatment planning based on a patient’s unique tumor biology.

Fragmented testing workflows, sequential ordering, and tissue limitations potentially lead to delay in care for cancer patients and introduce uncertainty at critical decision points. Cancer is a dangerous disease with the potential to metastasize, creating mounting pressure to initiate treatment as early as possible, often before a complete molecular profile is available.

PanTracer Pro integrates broad, comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) with diagnosis-directed immunohistochemistry (IHC) and ancillary testing selected based on tumor type. This will help deliver comprehensive, guideline-aligned insights through a single coordinated order and enable the upfront assessment of relevant biomarkers rather than through multiple sequential tests. It will likely help care teams plan next steps with greater clarity and confidence throughout the care journey. The 8-10 day turnaround time for PanTracer Pro should support faster treatment decisions and an earlier start to patient care.

Apart from streamlining test selection, PanTracer Pro may help identify clinically relevant biomarkers that can be missed with incomplete or fragmented testing. In case of insufficient or unavailable tissue samples, clinicians can shift from PanTracer Pro to NEO’s pan-solid tumor liquid biopsy assay, PanTracer LBx, without restarting the diagnostic process, thereby avoiding any delay in care.

Recent News

Last month, NeoGenomics reported its preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company estimates total sales in the fourth quarter to be approximately $190 million, up 11% year over year. NEO announced the appointment of Abhishek Jain as its executive vice president. He will transition to the role of CFO beginning March 2, 2026.

NeoGenomics, Inc. Price

NeoGenomics, Inc. price | NeoGenomics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

NeoGenomics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Veracyte VCYT, AtriCure ATRC and ADMA Biologics ADMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2.

Veracyte reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

VCYT’s earnings are estimated to decline 3% in 2026 compared to the industry’s 16.8% growth. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%.

AtriCure reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9%. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 109.1% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 15.8% rise. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.06%.

ADMA Biologics reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 16 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $134 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

ADMA has an estimated earnings growth rate of 49.1% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 13.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, missed in two and met in the other, delivering an average negative surprise of 3.01%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.