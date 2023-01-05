Markets
Neogen Slips To Loss In Q2, But Revenue Surge 76%

January 05, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG) reported on Thursday a net loss for the second quarter of $41.84 million or $0.19 per share, compared to net income of $10.83 million or $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.15 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter surged 76.2 percent to $230.03 million from $130.52 million in the same quarter last year. Excluding impacts of foreign currency translation and acquisitions, core revenues increased 6.6 percent. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

