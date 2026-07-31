Neogen Reports Narrower Loss In Q4 And FY26, Advances Petrifilm Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corporation (NEOG), a biotechnology company developing food safety solutions, announced on Thursday financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2026.

The company specializes in developing products to test food safety for humans, and animal safety in industrial or agricultural settings. Among its marketed products are tests for allergies, nutritional content, toxin and pathogen analysis, biochemical and immune-assays.

Q4 Earnings:

The company reported a net loss of $11.3 million or $0.05 per share, exponentially lower than the loss of $612.2 million or $2.82 per share from a year ago.

However, non-GAAP EBITDA resulted in an income of $31.2 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of $584.4 million in last year's fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter revenues reached $225.3 million, a marginal decrease from the $225.5 recorded a year ago. A significant contributor was the Food Safety segment which earned $166.8 million, 3.1% more than last year.

FY26 Financial Results:

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2026, the company reported a net loss of $7.9 million or $0.04 per share, exponentially lower than the loss of $1,092 million or $5.03 per share from FY 2025.

Non-GAAP EBITDA resulted in an income of $164.9 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of $945.1 million in 2025.

Full year revenues reached $870.4 million, marking a slight 2.7% decrease from the $894.7 recorded a year ago.

The company's core food safety business grew 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Free cash flow as of May 31, 2026, totaled $26.2 million.

FY27 Guidance:

The company estimates revenues in the full fiscal year of 2027 to lie between $880 million and $885 million, and adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $180 million to $182 million.

Operational Highlights:

To counter the New World Screwworm (NWS) outbreak affecting cattle in the U.S., the company received federal clearance of Prozap, Insectrin X Concentrate and Prozap Screw Worm and Ear Tick Aerosol as part of the response efforts.

The company is advancing its Petrifilm product that facilitates multiple biochemical and microbiological assay protocols in one simultaneous plating. The first single-use kit (SKU) may be ready by the end of August 2026, with large-scale manufacture of the films slated to begin in November 2026.

Additionally, Neogen announced the sale of its global genomics business to Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by the end of the first half of the fiscal year 2027 and anticipates total proceeds in the neighborhood of $160 million.

The company was further granted an AOC Performance Tested Methods (PTM) certification for its Listeria Right Now rapid environmental monitoring test.

NEOG is currently trading at $11.84, up 2.65%.

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