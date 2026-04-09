Neogen Q3 Loss Widens; Boosts FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG) reported on Thursday that net loss for the third quarter widened to $17.0 million or $0.08 per share from $10.9 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.09 per share, compared to $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 4.4 percent to $211.20 million from $221.0 million in the same quarter last year. Core revenue increased 0.1 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues between $857 million and $860 million, up from the prior guidance between $845 million and $855 million.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NEOG is trading on the Nasdaq at $10.46, up $0.12 or 1.16 percent.

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