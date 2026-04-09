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Neogen Q3 Loss Widens; Boosts FY26 Revenue Outlook

April 09, 2026 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG) reported on Thursday that net loss for the third quarter widened to $17.0 million or $0.08 per share from $10.9 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.09 per share, compared to $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 4.4 percent to $211.20 million from $221.0 million in the same quarter last year. Core revenue increased 0.1 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues between $857 million and $860 million, up from the prior guidance between $845 million and $855 million.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NEOG is trading on the Nasdaq at $10.46, up $0.12 or 1.16 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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