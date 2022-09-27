Markets
NEOG

Neogen Q1 Net Profit Plunges, But Revenue Up 3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG) reported on Tuesday that net income for the first quarter plunged to $5.21 million or $0.05 per share from to $17.08 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.15 per share, compared to $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 3 percent to $132.35 million from $128.31 million in the same quarter last year. Excluding unfavorable currency, revenues increased 6 percent. On an organic basis, sales increased 4 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEOG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular