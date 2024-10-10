Neogen Q1 Adj. EPS Misses Estimates, But Revenues Top; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG) reported on Thursday a net loss for the first quarter of $12.61 million or $0.06 per share, compared to $1.50 million or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.07 per share, compared to $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter decreased to $216.96 million from $228.99 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $215.06 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to anticipate revenues between $925 million and $955 million. The Street is looking for revenues of $968.41 million for the quarter.

