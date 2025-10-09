Markets
Neogen Q1 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates; Reaffirms FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up 8.6%

October 09, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG) reported on Thursday net income for the first quarter of $36.34 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.61 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.04 per share, compared to $0.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 3.6 percent to $209.19 million from $216.96 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $204.15 million for the quarter. Core revenue increased 0.3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project revenues between $820 million and $840 million. The Street is looking for revenues of $819.10 million for the quarter.

