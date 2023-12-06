Neogen (NEOG) to Offer Biosecurity Products With New Pact

Neogen Corporation NEOG recently collaborated with the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, FL. With this collaboration, Neogen becomes the official biosecurity provider of the facility.

The recent development will bolster Neogen’s (NEOG) Animal Safety business.

More on the News

The TerraNova Equestrian Center is a premier Florida equestrian destination, which is designed to offer an unrivaled experience for participants and horses while prioritizing safety. The equestrian center includes world-class facilities such as six all-weather arenas, a cross-country course and stables that welcome riders and horses of all levels of equestrian competition.

Significance of the Collaboration

Through this partnership, Neogen will be able to highlight its biosecurity and horse health products — such as the COMPANION range of cleansers and disinfection solutions. To safeguard horses, their owners and everyone else who visit the showgrounds, the company is thrilled to collaborate with TerraNova.

TerraNova is optimistic about Neogen’s commitment to raising the bar for animal welfare. With this collaboration, the center can easily uphold its dedication to quality at its facilities thanks to NEOG’s product line.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Equine Healthcare, the global equine healthcare market is expected to cross $972.8 million by 2028. The key driving factors include growth in spending toward activities pertaining to equine care across major parts of the globe.

Recent Developments in the Animal Safety Segment

In September 2023, Neogen introduced the latest professional pest management solution in the SureKill line — SureKill Evolve SC. The SureKill line of products specifically caters to the needs of a pest management professional with insecticides, rodenticides, cleaners and disinfectants.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In August 2023, Neogen launched a new and progressive genomic data management tool — Igenity Enhanced Dairy. The platform delivers a genomic evaluation of dairy cattle by integrating in-herd phenotypic data, pedigree information and existing predicted transmitting abilities from the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. Shares of the company have increased 15.2% against the industry’s decline of 3.4%.

