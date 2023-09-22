Neogen (NEOG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.17, changing hands as low as $19.05 per share. Neogen Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NEOG's low point in its 52 week range is $10.49 per share, with $24.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.09.
