Neogen (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up

Neogen Corporation’s NEOG fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 18 cents exceeded the year-ago quarter’s by 20%. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%.

Full-year EPS were 63 cents per share, up 10.5% compared with the year-ago figure of 57 cents per share. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%.

Revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter increased 9.9% on a year-over-year basis to $140.1 million. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Per the company, the fourth quarter was the 120th of the past 126 quarters that Neogen reported revenue increases as compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company reported revenues of $527.2 million in fiscal 2022, which increased 12.5% from the year-ago period. The same beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Segments in Detail

For the quarter, the company registered Food Safety revenues of $67.4 million, indicating 5.1% (up 3% organically) year-over-year growth. The upside was driven by strong growth across the company's diagnostics portfolio, which includes increases of 10%, 12% and 10% in natural toxin diagnostic tests, general sanitation and culture media products, respectively. Notably, growth in the general sanitation product line was enhanced by the rising placements of the AccuPoint Advanced NG sanitation monitoring system. However, these increases were offset by reduced sales of dairy drug residue tests and Soleris instruments.

Animal Safety revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter were $72.7 million, up 14.8% (up 10% organically) year over year. The upside can be attributed to strong growth in veterinary instruments (up 19%), biologics (up 55%), protective wear (up 31%), insect control solutions (up 48%) and cleaner and disinfectant (up 18%) product lines. However, the upside was partially offset by a 2% drop in rodent control solutions revenues.

Neogen Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Neogen Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Neogen Corporation Quote

Revenues from Neogen’s worldwide animal genomics business increased 10% in the fiscal fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by continued strength in bovine markets across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, and China, in addition to growth in sheep and companion animal testing services in Australia. Meanwhile, the new sales from Neogen’s acquisition of Genetic Veterinary Sciences in December 2021 also contributed to revenues within the worldwide animal genomics business.

Revenues from Neogen’s international operations increased 14% in fiscal 2022. The company’s U.K. business increased 12% in pounds during the fiscal year, led by strong sales of natural toxin test kits, the One Broth One Plate culture media solution and cleaners and disinfectants to the U.K and Asia.

Neogen’s revenues from China were flat compared to the previous fiscal year, attributable to the country's COVID-19 lockdowns in the second half of fiscal 2022. Neogen Australasia’s revenue surged 27% in local currency on growth in beef, sheep and companion animal genomic testing. Meanwhile, Neogen Latin America business and its Brazilian operations were up 9% and flat, respectively, in local currency for fiscal 2022.

Margin Details

Neogen’s fiscal fourth-quarter gross profit increased 12.7% year over year to $64.9 million. The gross margin expanded 112 basis points (bps) to 46.4%.

Sales and marketing expenses rose 4.3% to $21.4 million, whereas administrative expenses rose 69.3% from the prior-year quarter to $21.8 million. Research & development expenses were $3.8 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter. Operating costs totaled $46.9 million, up 25.5% year over year.

In the reported quarter, operating income was $18 million, down 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Operating margin contracted 303 bps to 12.9%.

Cash Position

The company exited fiscal fourth quarter with cash and investments of $381.1 million, up from $378.4 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter. The company had no debt on the balance sheet at quarter-end.

Our Take

Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company recorded impressive sales growth across the Food Safety and Animal Safety segments. Solid domestic and international operations also buoy optimism. The ongoing integration of Genetic Veterinary Sciences continued to progress well in the fiscal fourth quarter, with the business delivering revenues in line with the company’s expectations. Expansion in gross margin is an added plus. An increase in short-term cash level is promising.

A decline in operating profit on mounting operating costs does not bode well. Flat revenues from operations in China, given persistent COVID-19-related lockdowns, is concerning. This ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to pose challenges for the company.

