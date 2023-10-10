Neogen (NEOG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Neogen (NEOG) reported $228.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 73%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was -21.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Neogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Animal Safety : $62.71 million compared to the $73.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.

: $62.71 million compared to the $73.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Revenues- Food Safety : $166.28 million compared to the $158.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +157.2% year over year.

: $166.28 million compared to the $158.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +157.2% year over year. Revenues- Food Safety - Culture Media & Other : $81.89 million versus $74.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $81.89 million versus $74.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Animal Safety - Life Sciences : $1.66 million compared to the $1.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.66 million compared to the $1.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Animal Safety - Veterinary Instruments & Disposables : $12.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.97 million.

: $12.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.97 million. Revenues- Animal Safety - Animal Care & Other : $8.18 million versus $11.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.18 million versus $11.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Food Safety - Natural Toxins, Allergens & Drug Residues : $22.27 million compared to the $25.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $22.27 million compared to the $25.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Animal Safety - Genomics Services : $17.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.69 million.

: $17.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.69 million. Revenues- Food Safety - Genomics Services : $5.81 million compared to the $21.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.81 million compared to the $21.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Food Safety - Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants : $11.09 million versus $12.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $11.09 million versus $12.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Food Safety - Bacterial & General Sanitation : $45.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.89 million.

: $45.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.89 million. Revenues- Animal Safety - Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants: $22.69 million compared to the $24.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Neogen have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.